Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HURN stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
