The Andersons (ANDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect The Andersons to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts expect The Andersons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

