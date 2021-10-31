FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Cut by Oppenheimer

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

DAN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

