CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.78.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$37.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.46. The company has a market cap of C$11.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. CAE has a 12-month low of C$22.52 and a 12-month high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.62 million. Analysts predict that CAE will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

