Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$8.00 price objective from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.86. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

