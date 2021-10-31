BMO Capital Markets Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.67.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.49. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

