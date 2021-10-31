Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target reduced by CIBC to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares downgraded Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.40.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.6415881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.86%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.