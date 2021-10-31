FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $20.53. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

