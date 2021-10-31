Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up to $25.66

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $26.69. Core & Main shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Core & Main stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

