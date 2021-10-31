California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.37

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 6356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get California Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $4,905,620.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,324,812 shares of company stock valued at $91,035,760 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.