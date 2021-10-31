Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) traded down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.33 and last traded at C$9.38. 211,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 673,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert William Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 334,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,326,519.29.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

