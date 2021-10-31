AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGRI stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.