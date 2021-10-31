Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANEB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $22,803,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

