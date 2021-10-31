Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

