HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Big Tree Group to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Big Tree Group alerts:

Big Tree Group Company Profile

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.