JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

