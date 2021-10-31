Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day moving average is $169.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $340,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.