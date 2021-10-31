FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Increased by Truist Securiti

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $105.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $99.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $24.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,122.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,601.57 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,588.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

