Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Athene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $87.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. Athene has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

