ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) versus Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Critical Analysis

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24%

Adynxx has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adynxx and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $203.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than Adynxx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million N/A -$8.42 million N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 110.81 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -107.39

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Summary

Adynxx beats ShockWave Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

