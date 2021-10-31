Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Holly Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

