Contrasting Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) & Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lomiko Metals and Nexa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexa Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 247.14%. Nexa Resources has a consensus target price of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Nexa Resources 6.34% 12.73% 4.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Nexa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Nexa Resources $1.95 billion 0.57 -$559.25 million ($0.89) -9.49

Lomiko Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Lomiko Metals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products. The company was founded on February 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

