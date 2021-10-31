Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 182,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

