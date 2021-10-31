Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.36.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:EXP opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
