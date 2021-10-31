Plains GP (PAGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAGP opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

