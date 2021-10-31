Edison International (EIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

