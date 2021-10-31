Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

NYSE BC opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

