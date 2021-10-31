Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to Market Perform

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE BSIG opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,887,000. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,735,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 480,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 367,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366,581 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

