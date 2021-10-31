KeyCorp Raises Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $145.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.