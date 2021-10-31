FY2021 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Truist Securiti

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.11. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

