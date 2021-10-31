Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Coca-Cola Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of KO opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

