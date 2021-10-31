Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 85 by Jefferies Financial Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 85 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a CHF 92 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 79 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

