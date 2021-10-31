TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$63.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.47.

TSE TRP opened at C$66.95 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

