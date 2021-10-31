ATB Capital Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trican Well Service to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.45.

TCW opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.37 million and a PE ratio of -16.37. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

