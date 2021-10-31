Raymond James Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$18.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 179.50. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

