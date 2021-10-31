Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YRI. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.09.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.82 and a 12 month high of C$7.88.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

