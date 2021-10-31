Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $98.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 110,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 810,070 shares.The stock last traded at $91.77 and had previously closed at $89.89.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after buying an additional 171,315 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

