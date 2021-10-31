Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BY. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $971.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.