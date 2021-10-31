Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $63.56. 1,194,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 482,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

