W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Short Interest Update

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WTCG opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. W Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, Ethamada Energy Corp., engages in research and development as well as commercial activities in the production of alternative, green, low-carbon producing energy, a viable alternative to gasoline. It converts and delivers ethanol to the market by processing sorghum into ethanol.

