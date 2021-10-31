Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Up 47.5% in October

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.516 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.