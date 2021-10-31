Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Up 47.5% in October

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.
Weichai Power Company Profile
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
