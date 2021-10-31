Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Declines By 48.2%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the September 30th total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,069.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of XNGSF opened at $16.55 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

