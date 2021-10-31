zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZLPSF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLPSF opened at $559.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.68 and a 200-day moving average of $378.54. zooplus has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $568.00.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

