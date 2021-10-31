NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.74 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

