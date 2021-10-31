Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BURBY opened at $26.45 on Friday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

