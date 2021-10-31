FY2021 EPS Estimates for 3M Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $9.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.70. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.46.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $178.68 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.99 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

