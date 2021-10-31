Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

