DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) versus DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Financial Review

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DiDi Global and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiDi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DiDi Global currently has a consensus price target of 25.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.79%. DHI Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given DiDi Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than DHI Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiDi Global and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiDi Global $21.63 billion 1.80 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A DHI Group $136.88 million 1.73 -$30.01 million $0.16 29.38

DHI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiDi Global.

Profitability

This table compares DiDi Global and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A DHI Group -41.36% 4.22% 2.24%

Summary

DHI Group beats DiDi Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

