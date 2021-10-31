Analyzing Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) & Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53% Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and Convey Holding Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 943.48%. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus price target of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 100.81%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Convey Holding Parent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Convey Holding Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.85 Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 1.91 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Convey Holding Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.