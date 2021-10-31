Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KNSA opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,507.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,007.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 130,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.