Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

